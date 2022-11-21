In response to Don Hardcastle’s letter on Sunday, first, liberal does not mean socialist. You can have empathy towards your fellow man and want programs to help him without it being socialism. True, inflation was lower when Trump was in office, which was before the pandemic logistics nightmare that took effect as Trump was leaving office and before Putin declared war on Ukraine, causing global inflation — not only in the U.S. In fact, our 8% inflation at the moment is considerably less than in European nations where inflation is currently around 12%. Fuel is a global commodity and isn’t controlled by the U.S. alone. Mortgage rates are higher, but the idea is to get inflation down and then the rates will come down as they have done in the past.

2 DAYS AGO