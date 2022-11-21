Read full article on original website
Employment numbers not yet at pre-pandemic levels, Wisconsin getting bigger surplus, electric cars on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Employment numbers haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels yet so far, the State’s getting a bigger surplus than initially thought and the number of electric cars is on the rise. Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy joins Wisconsin Afternoon News discussing the employment numbers in...
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term.
DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year’s nine-day gun season’s opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over the weekend. That’s up from 90,023 deer killed during last year’s opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347 animals. DNR officials attributed the 2022 harvest to snow cover that made deer easier to see and track.
Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events
The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
