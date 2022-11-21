Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
Dayton barber shop becomes place for hot holiday meal -- not a haircut -- this Thanksgiving
DAYTON — No haircuts this Thanksgiving Day at the Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St. in Dayton. No, this was the place to get a hot holiday meal and a serving of love. “We don’t have it all, but we know there are people that are less fortunate,” Antwione Shackleford, the co-organizer of the Thanksgiving Giveback told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.
50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season officially begins in downtown Dayton on Friday, November 25, with the annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s theme is a golden anniversary that includes the return...
Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season
Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.
Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
‘All is bright’: Where to see Christmas lights in the Miami Valley
Here is a list of places you can take your friends and family to see glowing holiday light displays across the Miami Valley.
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
Christmas tree farms ready for season
Friday is traditional start of search for the perfect tree. Bundled up - saw in hand - the search for the perfect Christmas tree has been a holiday tradition for the Schneider family for more than three decades. “We began this when we were first married and we were so...
Fire partially closes Rumpke’s recycling plant for southern Ohio, parts of Kentucky
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - A “substantial” early morning fire has partially shut down Rumpke’s main recycling facility that serves hundreds of thousands of customers in Greater Cincinnati, the Dayton area and parts of Kentucky, a Rumpke spokeswoman says. Flames broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at...
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
Kettering’s Fraze season falls short on revenues; surveys give venue high marks
KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion’s estimated expenses for 2022 were about $800,000 more than revenues, and those revenues fell about $1.5 million short of budget. Average ticket sales per show were also down slightly at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, but Fraze survey results show a high satisfaction among show attendees, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
