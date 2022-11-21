ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

50th annual Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton on Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The holiday season officially begins in downtown Dayton on Friday, November 25, with the annual Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s theme is a golden anniversary that includes the return...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season

Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
DAYTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.

Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand

FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Christmas tree farms ready for season

Friday is traditional start of search for the perfect tree. Bundled up - saw in hand - the search for the perfect Christmas tree has been a holiday tradition for the Schneider family for more than three decades. “We began this when we were first married and we were so...
CLAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Kettering’s Fraze season falls short on revenues; surveys give venue high marks

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion’s estimated expenses for 2022 were about $800,000 more than revenues, and those revenues fell about $1.5 million short of budget. Average ticket sales per show were also down slightly at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, but Fraze survey results show a high satisfaction among show attendees, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
KETTERING, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book

PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy