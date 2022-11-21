Read full article on original website
Dave Peterson
3d ago
This story is such utter nonsense. It suggests we should all feel horrible about some atrocity from the 1700’s. There is no shortage of much more current and meaningful atrocities if you want to go through life being sad and despondent over what other people may have done. Feeling guilty over this sort of thing is a totally new phenomenon in our culture. And a highly destructive one.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Related
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving
FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
amjamboafrica.com
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens
November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
Maine World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday
PORTLAND, Maine — It was a special occasion at Becky's Diner in Portland on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family gathered to celebrate a monumental birthday of a WWII veteran. "Been a long road, but we're still going," Arthur Babineau chuckled. On Wednesday, November 23, Arthur turned 101 years...
Maine food banks work overtime to fill Thanksgiving needs
PORTLAND, Maine — Katie Brown is on a mission this holiday week. She runs Youth Full Maine, a nonprofit that distributes packaged food to Southern Maine schools for kids in need, and now seniors too. So, when she's out of her Biddeford office and a bunch of LL Bean...
7th annual Scarborough Community Thanksgiving Dinner sees big turnout
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Community Thanksgiving hosted 400 people this year. "We fill tables up, and no one sits alone," Kelly Murphy, chair of the event board, said. Murphy has been putting on the event every thanksgiving since 2016. She prepares for months prior to the holiday. "We...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender Daughter
A Maine veteran and his 21-year-old daughter have just filed a lawsuit in the U.S. district court for the District of Maine in Portland. The lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and was filed anonymously by the Boston-based advocacy group GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
Maine Things To Do | Portland Tree Lighting, Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair, Festival of Trees
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. Justin McKinney Stand-up Comedy Show, Parentally Challenged. When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair. Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway. When:...
Maine Mariners collect food for people in need
PORTLAND, Maine — It will be a busy weekend on and off the ice for Maine's premier professional hockey team. The Maine Mariners have three games at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena this week, two against the Reading Royals on Wednesday and Friday. Then they face off against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night.
This Maine woman is breaking into the Seattle music scene
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Strolling through the small village of South Bristol, Haley Graves waved to a few people who drove by, local folks she has known all her life. It’s a little fishing town where she sold cookies outside her parent's house as a kid, and where she rode bikes, and went to school.
KXL
Portland’s Mayor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by his decision to defund police more than two years ago…even as he brags today about the city hiring new officers. Wheeler admits that during his six years as Mayor ”conditions have deteriorated” and he says accepts responsibility for “all of that”.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
989wclz.com
Winners declared in two Maine House races following recounts
The results of two legislative races in Maine are now official, with recounting coming to end on Tuesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday that Republican Representative-elect Barbara Bagshaw was declared the winner over Democrat Dana Reed in a Windham House district. Bagshaw won by 23 votes. In...
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 2