Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha. Firefighters extinguished...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Winds, showers to diminish
There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches.
Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend
Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It's part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii's...
Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii's last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii's Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. "This is the only dairy in the state," said state...
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. The internet is going crazy about SPAM's newest holiday flavor: figgy pudding. Jonathan Jared Saupe decided to fry some up and have the Sunrise crew taste it.
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Business Report: The history of milk
Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000.
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, 'significant' swell on Thanksgiving. Even stronger winds are expected on Thanksgiving day. Our Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins has our first alert forecast.
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii's last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry.
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. There will be a “significant” north swell to contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf. The National Weather...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies at age 75
Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Day 1 Families Fund. The new rules were approved following a Supreme Court ruling on the issue.
