ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Firefighters extinguished...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Winds, showers to diminish

There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Forecaster say...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend

Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: The history of milk

Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000. Business Report: Value of yen stops weakening. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy