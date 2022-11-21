Read full article on original website
Cinemark Finds Each States Favorite Candy
Even though Halloween has come and gone, candy remains a household staple. Creamy chocolate to sour chews are good any day, but they tasted especially delicious on National Candy Day on November 4. The sweet news of a day dedicated to candy couldn’t come at a better time. Cinemark announced...
North Texas Judge Blocks Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 10, a North Texas judge blocked the student loan forgiveness plan laid out by President Biden. The program was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considered a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it. According to AP News, the Fort Worth-based District Court...
Plano Resident Delayed In Mexico Over Immigration Status Expiration
Pamela Hoyt, a lifelong Plano resident, traveled to Juarez, Mexico in September to meet with a consular to finish the process for a green card she began applying for in 2016. The trip that was supposed to last only a couple of days turned into a two-month wait for an eight-month pregnant Hoyt after she learned her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient status was expired.
