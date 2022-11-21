Pamela Hoyt, a lifelong Plano resident, traveled to Juarez, Mexico in September to meet with a consular to finish the process for a green card she began applying for in 2016. The trip that was supposed to last only a couple of days turned into a two-month wait for an eight-month pregnant Hoyt after she learned her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient status was expired.

PLANO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO