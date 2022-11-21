ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Comments / 0

Related
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Judge Executive injured in accident

Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
MOREHEAD, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship

LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
LOUISA, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

School district closed due to illness

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
WOWK 13 News

Winter wonderland coming to Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) –Winterfest at Market Square in bringing all sorts of winter wonderland fun to Portsmouth, Ohio. Boneyfiddles Market Square has ice skating, millions of lights, places to shop for gifts, carriage rides and more. There’s even coffee and hot chocolate. They are closed for Thanksgiving, but the fun is back on Thanksgiving. You […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Closing streets and burning buildings

If you use Gearhart Street to cut between Railroad Street and US 60 in Olive Hill, you might not be doing so much longer. City Council voted last Tuesday to grant the mayor authority to permanently close the street, which includes a pair of homes as well as the First Baptist Church and an adjacent property, which once served as the Oney-Henderson Funeral Home.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WKYT 27

Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 29 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy