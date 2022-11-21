Read full article on original website
thebigsandynews.com
Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy
FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
cartercountytimes.com
Judge Executive injured in accident
Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
thebigsandynews.com
Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship
LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
thelevisalazer.com
CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
wymt.com
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
WKYT 27
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
WSAZ
School district closed due to illness
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
Winter wonderland coming to Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) –Winterfest at Market Square in bringing all sorts of winter wonderland fun to Portsmouth, Ohio. Boneyfiddles Market Square has ice skating, millions of lights, places to shop for gifts, carriage rides and more. There’s even coffee and hot chocolate. They are closed for Thanksgiving, but the fun is back on Thanksgiving. You […]
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
k105.com
High school quarterback helps elderly couple as house burns, hours later leads team to playoff victory
Heading into Thanksgiving, an eastern Kentucky couple is thankful for a high school quarterback who stepped in to help them escape a house fire unharmed. “It’s very heartbreaking,” Don Ratliff told WSAZ of a fire that destroyed the home he and his wife lived in for 43 years.
cartercountytimes.com
Closing streets and burning buildings
If you use Gearhart Street to cut between Railroad Street and US 60 in Olive Hill, you might not be doing so much longer. City Council voted last Tuesday to grant the mayor authority to permanently close the street, which includes a pair of homes as well as the First Baptist Church and an adjacent property, which once served as the Oney-Henderson Funeral Home.
WKYT 27
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
1 dead after truck hits pedestrian on US-23 in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a driver struck a pedestrian that walked into the roadway on US-23 south of Cook Road in Scioto County, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened just after 6:15 p.m. They say the driver of the truck was going southbound when the pedestrian […]
wymt.com
Floyd County family rebuilds flood-damaged home, returns in time for Thanksgiving
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, flooding rocked the Garrett community of Floyd County along with many other communities throughout the region. The Hanekamp family of Garrett sustained heavy damage to their home and was one of many who were saved by swift water rescue teams that day.
