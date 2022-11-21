ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MS

Father, son charged with attempted murder of FedEx driver

By Rachel Hernandez
WREG
 3 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A father and son are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in Lincoln County earlier this year.

The Daily Leader reported FedEx driver, D’Monterrio Gibson, 24, was leaving the driveway of Gregory and Brandon Case’s home around 7:30 p.m. on January 24 when the incident happened.

Investigators said Gibson had just delivered a package to the home when Gregory, the father, tried to block his exit from the driveway with his pickup.

Gibson maneuvered his vehicle around the pickup. However, investigators said Brandon, the son, stood in the road and pointed a gun at the FedEx driver. They said the father and son followed Gibson and shot at his vehicle multiple times, and the chase continued until Gibson reached Interstate 55.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyAQW_0jIxcnIu00
Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

Initially, Brandon was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, and Gregory was charged with conspiracy. However, a Lincoln County grand jury indicted both men on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Their bonds were set at $500,000 each, and they have since bonded out. A trial date has not been set as of November 2022.

