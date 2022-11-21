ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Middle TN schools closing due to sickness

By Ethan Illers, Caitlin Huff
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.

Van Buren County Schools announced it will be closed Tuesday due to rising absenteeism. Additionally, the school will not offer after-school care or basketball games.

Robertson County Schools will be closed Tuesday, but daycares will be open during normal hours.

MORE: Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

All Cheatham County Schools will be closed Tuesday, while daycares will be open during hours as well. Athletic games will be played if teams have enough healthy players, according to the school district.

The school district said all Cheatham County Schools will be closed Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving. Classes are set to resume Monday, Nov. 28.

News 2 is tracking school closings throughout Middle Tennessee and will update this story as new closings are announced.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 26

Kandi Rose
2d ago

Allow more illegals with sickness and drug’s into this state and country, more children are going to become seriously ill all the while Biden is lifting any left in place Boarder restrictions we have

Reply
5
Martha french French
3d ago

prayers for everyone that are sick all children, teachers, parents everyone 🙏

Reply(1)
10
Linda Cole
2d ago

all kids don't do well learning at home. some kids need school, need to be at school around other kids to learn, laugh,play, and be there self don't take school away.

Reply
2
