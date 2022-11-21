Middle TN schools closing due to sickness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.

Van Buren County Schools announced it will be closed Tuesday due to rising absenteeism. Additionally, the school will not offer after-school care or basketball games.

Robertson County Schools will be closed Tuesday, but daycares will be open during normal hours.

All Cheatham County Schools will be closed Tuesday, while daycares will be open during hours as well. Athletic games will be played if teams have enough healthy players, according to the school district.

The school district said all Cheatham County Schools will be closed Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving. Classes are set to resume Monday, Nov. 28.

News 2 is tracking school closings throughout Middle Tennessee and will update this story as new closings are announced.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.