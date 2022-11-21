ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Man pleads guilty in election commission fraud scandal

By Rachel Hernandez
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w51pg_0jIxceMN00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Cedric Cornelius pled guilty in connection to the Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) fraud scandal.

Cornelius, a Hinds County resident, was indicted on multiple charges alongside Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson. Another woman, Sudie Jones-Teague, was also arrested in connection to the case.

Cornelius pled guilty to using his company, Apogee Group II, LLC, to work with Johnson to get paid without performing the work. The company was awarded contracts to perform cleaning services, COVID-19 testing and voting machine audits for HCEC despite being registered as a “motion picture and video production” company.

He pled guilty to multiple counts of bribery of a public official, conspiracy to make/submit fraudulent statements to the government, making/submitting false statements to defraud the government and making/submitting false writings to defraud the government.

As part of the plea agreement, he will be required to pay restitution in the amount of $170,946.00 with $50,000.00 to be paid on or before Friday, January 20, 2023.

He will be sentenced after the completion of the cases against his codefendants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
magnoliastatelive.com

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Former Leake County deputy charged with 31 counts of evidence tampering

On Oct. 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Former Canton officials, Mississippi engineer indicted in bribery scheme

A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials, and the former city engineer, with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. That indictment was unsealed yesterday as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Rudolph M. (“Rudy”) Warnock, Jr. in the bribery scheme.
CANTON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges

JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

2021 Mississippi triple homicide remains unsolved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Jackson that left three men dead in 2021 remains unsolved. Jackson police found three men dead at a home at 2635 Pinebrook Drive on April 16, 2021. They had each suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the men were found inside the home and one was found outside. Investigators […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy