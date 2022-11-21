Read full article on original website
Tennessee deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
‘Our lives are not the same’: Woman who lost husband urges people not to drive drunk over holidays
During the time of the year when drunk driving crashes tend to increase the most, Melinda Campbell hopes her story can help highlight the importance of designating a sober driver or finding an alternate way to get home.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
fox17.com
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m.
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit; Suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit in Lebanon late Tuesday night.
wbtw.com
Tennessee high-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. And when the smoke cleared, Williamson County deputies recovered lots of drugs and guns. The chase began early Sunday morning in Cool Springs off I-65 South, which is...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-year-old in Robertson County; Grandmother in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Children Alert for a 2-year-old from Robertson County after she was found safe.
wgnsradio.com
Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made
(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
