Mr. And Mrs. Daredevil: Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #5
THE RED FIST SAGA, PART 5 – After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand. Daredevil #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Preview: ‘Usagi Yojimbo Saga’ Volume 6 TPB (Second Edition)
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 6 TPB (Second Edition). Dropping tomorrow from writer Stan Sakai and artists Frank Miller, Jeff Smith, Matt Wagner, Sergio Aragones, Guy Davis, Rick Geary, Andi Watson, and Scott Shaw. ‘Miyamoto Usagis journey as the rabbit ronin continues ever...
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
Preview: Flamewar Charges Into Battle In ‘Transformers– Shattered Glass II’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Transformers: Shattered Glass II #4, out today from writer Danny Lore, artists Daniel Khanna and Gigi Dutreix, colorist John-Paul Bove, and letterer Jake M. Wood. ‘Tired of waiting for Megatron to give an order, Flamewar charges into battle in the airspace above Metroplex....
Rise Of The All-Rider In ‘Avengers Forever’ #11 Preview
“THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.”
Between Two Worlds: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #49
Things get a lot more complicated and even more allies and enemies are brought onto the playing field as ‘Catwoman’ continues to delve deep into the character and escalate her war on the mob elements plaguing Gotham City. A handful of solid action scenes accompany a really interesting character-heavy issue that addresses a lot of what Catwoman is going through as she tries to have her foot in numerous worlds at the same time.
‘Miracleman: The Silver Age’ #3 Debuts First New Gaiman And Buckingham Pages
It’s been thirty years since Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s Miracleman released a new issue. On December 28th, Marvel Comics at last continues a story that was last published in 1989 in Miracleman: The Silver Age #3. Gaiman and Buckingham’s Miracleman was one of the great unfinished stories...
Is History Repeating Itself? ‘Previewing Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ #5
TILL DEATH DO US PART! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together—can they survive a final face-to-face with Death? You won’t expect how this one ends!
Preview: Creating Life From Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up...
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
A Game For The Fate Of The World: Previewing ‘G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero’ #300
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #300, out tomorrow from writer Larry Hama, artists SL Gallant and Maria Keane, colorist J. Brown, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘All In, Part 5! This is it! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc...
‘Tales Of The Jedi’ – A Review Of The Count Dooku Story
There’s an argument to be made that Star Wars works better in animation than it does in live action. Shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch — and now Tales of the Jedi — are all very solid additions to the Star Wars mythology, and Count Dooku’s (Corey Burton) episodes in Tales are especially well done. Dooku is, largely, a character that has flown under the radar. He had a prominent role in the Prequel series and Clone Wars, but hasn’t yet been fully developed into his own character the way he deserves. The Tales of the Jedi episodes featuring him rectify that.
Extended Preview: ‘My Bad’ Vol. 2 #1 From Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman And Peter Krause
In the latest AHOY Comics newsletter we get an extended preview of My Bad Vol.2 #1, the comic book that embraces in the silliness of the Silver Age with a modern satirical spin courtesy of co-writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman, artist Peter Krause and colourist Kelly Fitzpatrick. And out Wednesday 30th November.
Critiquing Comics #223: ‘Here 2 Cypher’
Here 2 Cypher is an anthology of stories written by Brandon Hayes, whose story Thready Tim and Jason enjoyed back in January. Does this set of stories stack up against that book? The guys evaluate the collection in this episode. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play |...
Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück review – the babies’ tale
When the American poet Louise Glück was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 2020, the Swedish Academy commended her “voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. They might have added that she makes the individual female experience universal, joining it to the canon of male mythology in ways even her titles make clear. The Seven Ages, from 2001 – a stunning reflection on human destiny – was preceded by both The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990), for example, and followed by Averno (2005), named after the traditional site of the entrance to hell. While her earlier work explores family psychodrama, these books portray the emotional violence of mid-life. In 13 poetry collections and two volumes of essays, Glück’s emotional intelligence never surrenders to cosy consolation, yet the writing remains exquisitely beautiful.
Frightening Consequences In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #2, the second issue of their new series from highly acclaimed writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Given their unwillingness to acknowledge the dangerous consequences of their recent wish, what does this mean...
Review: ‘Voyagis’ #1 Creates A Fascinating New World
Creator-owned science-fiction worlds are always exciting to see. Image Comics’ Voyagis kicks off new with an interesting world, engaging action and a few unique twists. This new series kicks off created entirely by Sumeyye Kesgin, another unique element to this book. Sen is fighting for survival on the barren...
More ‘Best Of 2000 AD’ Thrill Power Coming January 2023
Want to get into 2000 AD but don’t know how? Well, the second volume of the excellent Best of 2000 AD is the perfect entry point!. It took a while to happen, what with the whole plague thing going on the last couple of years, but when the first volume of the new Best of 2000 AD series of six graphic novel sized anthologies came out in September, it was an instant sell-out, going to reprint two weeks before publication and hitting #3 on the list of the UK’s best-selling graphic novels.
Previewing ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #2
“The creepiest Spider-Story in years continues! Beset and beleaguered by the wicked power of DEMON BEAR, Peter Parker is having nightmares whenever he falls asleep and sometimes even when he hasn’t! Worse still, it’s making his time as Spider-Man even MORE difficult! But there’s no rest for a weary spider, and the web-slinger will have no choice but to dig in and hang on—unless he wants to meet a grizzly end! (Hah. Grizzly!)”
