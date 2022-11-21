ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons.

Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed inside. A verbal fight happened outside the party, which led to shots being fired.

During the incident, a 15-year-old was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles. The teen was treated and released from a hospital.

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

