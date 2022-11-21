ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘The National Dog Show’ on Thanksgiving Day

The 2022 National Dog Show is returning to NBC, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 at noon. The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dogs shows and traditions in the world. Founded in 1879 and hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show has been held annually since 1933. The American Kennel Club recognizes 212 dog breeds and varieties and will be split into seven different groups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy