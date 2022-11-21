The 2022 National Dog Show is returning to NBC, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 at noon. The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dogs shows and traditions in the world. Founded in 1879 and hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show has been held annually since 1933. The American Kennel Club recognizes 212 dog breeds and varieties and will be split into seven different groups.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO