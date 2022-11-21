ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Secrets to Slay the Season

SAN DIEGO — The holidays can be a happy and hectic time of year. And whether your guests are plant-based, gluten-free or vegan, the perfect host makes every guest feel welcome at the family table. Recipe developer and cookbook author Jessica Formicola joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some healthy inspiration and time-saving tips for your holiday table.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

December Nights | Celebrate the Season with CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. As the exclusive streaming partner and proud supporter of the event, CBS 8 will be covering all the sights, sounds and tastes of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival. You...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree

The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION

November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Jeweler to the stars sets roots in Carlsbad

If you spend any time listening to the song “Baller Baby,” or watching music videos of artists such as Chingy or Ludacris, you will hear the name Rob Jewels mentioned. That’s because the Carlsbad master jeweler created jewelry designs for both, plus many other celebrities. In fact,...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Look mom!! We built a 'Pirate Ship Treehouse'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some people learned how to paint or garden during the pandemic; others set their sights and sails much higher. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to search for a pirate ship treehouse. I could have used a treasure map for this story, after a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Novo Brazil Brewery opens fourth location in Imperial Beach

Novo Brazil Brewing Company recently opened a new location in Imperial Beach. The Chula Vista brewery held the highly-anticipated grand opening of its new location at 535 Florence Street near the Silver Strang Bikeway. Novo Brazil's new location offers a restaurant and quality brewery with an incredible view of the...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?

Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
DEL MAR, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy