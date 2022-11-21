Read full article on original website
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
News 8 KFMB
Secrets to Slay the Season
SAN DIEGO — The holidays can be a happy and hectic time of year. And whether your guests are plant-based, gluten-free or vegan, the perfect host makes every guest feel welcome at the family table. Recipe developer and cookbook author Jessica Formicola joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some healthy inspiration and time-saving tips for your holiday table.
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
NBC San Diego
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
News 8 KFMB
December Nights | Celebrate the Season with CBS 8
SAN DIEGO — Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. As the exclusive streaming partner and proud supporter of the event, CBS 8 will be covering all the sights, sounds and tastes of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival. You...
chulavistatoday.com
Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree
The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
eastcountymagazine.org
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION
November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
News 8 KFMB
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving
“It's fantastic. Otherwise, I wouldn't have anywhere else to go," said Mary Reichert.
News 8 KFMB
The Annual Carols by Candlelight concert returns in December to Escondido
Carols by Candlelight returns with beloved Annual Holiday Country Concerts, Dec. 9 & 10. Visit: carolsbycandlelight.com.
Christmas trees prices are up across the country and in San Diego
EL CAJON, Calif. — If you're planning on buying a real Christmas tree this year, buyer beware. You might think the Grinch arrived early after checking the higher prices of trees this year. At Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon, a semi-truck arrived filled with freshly cut trees...
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
Coast News
Jeweler to the stars sets roots in Carlsbad
If you spend any time listening to the song “Baller Baby,” or watching music videos of artists such as Chingy or Ludacris, you will hear the name Rob Jewels mentioned. That’s because the Carlsbad master jeweler created jewelry designs for both, plus many other celebrities. In fact,...
Look mom!! We built a 'Pirate Ship Treehouse'
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some people learned how to paint or garden during the pandemic; others set their sights and sails much higher. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to search for a pirate ship treehouse. I could have used a treasure map for this story, after a...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
Caught on camera: Homeless people attack Ocean Beach man in front of Hodad's
SAN DIEGO — Ocean Beach is known for its laid-back vibe, but people have said it's become more sinister. Starbucks just announced the closure of its Ocean Beach location on December 12th, citing safety concerns. CBS 8 went to Ocean Beach to check out the scene, and everyone wanted...
chulavistatoday.com
Novo Brazil Brewery opens fourth location in Imperial Beach
Novo Brazil Brewing Company recently opened a new location in Imperial Beach. The Chula Vista brewery held the highly-anticipated grand opening of its new location at 535 Florence Street near the Silver Strang Bikeway. Novo Brazil's new location offers a restaurant and quality brewery with an incredible view of the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?
Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
