Related
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Donald Trump Doesn't Have Any Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Local Billionaire Says
Jeff Greene, a Palm Beach resident reportedly worth $7.2 billion, joined the club in 2010 but is not close to the former president.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Top Republican Endorses Trump
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
Herschel Walker gets major boost
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
GV Wire
Valadao Retains House Seat Despite Vote to Impeach Trump
Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has overcome a huge Democratic voter registration edge and his vote to impeach President Donald Trump to keep his seat. The Hanford dairyman edged Democrat Rudy Salas in the 22nd District race. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of the...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
GV Wire
US Owes More Than an Apology to Its Indigenous People This Thanksgiving
Things are not looking up for Indigenous Americans this Thanksgiving. The Supreme Court is considering the retraction of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. Cherokees in Oklahoma are suing for the seat in the House of Representatives to which they are entitled under a treaty signed 187 years ago but never honored. Last summer, Pope Francis went to Canada in a wheelchair, in person, because the Catholic school system had sexually and physically abused Indigenous children forced into church-run schools by the Canadian government.
