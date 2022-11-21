ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Endorses Trump

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GV Wire

Valadao Retains House Seat Despite Vote to Impeach Trump

Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has overcome a huge Democratic voter registration edge and his vote to impeach President Donald Trump to keep his seat. The Hanford dairyman edged Democrat Rudy Salas in the 22nd District race. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of the...
GV Wire

US Owes More Than an Apology to Its Indigenous People This Thanksgiving

Things are not looking up for Indigenous Americans this Thanksgiving. The Supreme Court is considering the retraction of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. Cherokees in Oklahoma are suing for the seat in the House of Representatives to which they are entitled under a treaty signed 187 years ago but never honored. Last summer, Pope Francis went to Canada in a wheelchair, in person, because the Catholic school system had sexually and physically abused Indigenous children forced into church-run schools by the Canadian government.
