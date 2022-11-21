ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
comicon.com

Review: ‘Voyagis’ #1 Creates A Fascinating New World

Creator-owned science-fiction worlds are always exciting to see. Image Comics’ Voyagis kicks off new with an interesting world, engaging action and a few unique twists. This new series kicks off created entirely by Sumeyye Kesgin, another unique element to this book. Sen is fighting for survival on the barren...
comicon.com

Frightening Consequences In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #2

BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #2, the second issue of their new series from highly acclaimed writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Given their unwillingness to acknowledge the dangerous consequences of their recent wish, what does this mean...
Deadline

‘She Said’ Global Launch Boosts Former Harvey Weinstein Survivors’ Campaign To Stop Misuse Of NDAs As Time’s Up UK Gives Backing

Today’s launch of Harvey Weinstein exposé movie She Said has given a shot in the arm to a UK campaign to stop the misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The Can’t Buy My Silence campaign was launched by Zelda Perkins – played by Samantha Morton in Maria Schrader’s She Said – five years ago, and, today, Heather Rabbatts’ Time’s Up UK has declared public support and is seeking “vital funds” to continue its work. Former Weinstein assistant Perkins says her friend was raped by the now imprisoned movie mogul in the 1990s and she was forced to sign an NDA worth £125,000 ($150,000),...
comicon.com

First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound

We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
comicon.com

Archie And The Gang Head To India And Welcome A New Character

Bollywood star Prasad Arora makes his debut in January’s The Archies In India graphic novel. Following the announcement of The Archies, an upcoming feature film directed by Zoya Akhtar and set in India, Archie Comics continues to celebrate its longstanding connection to the country with a new member of its iconic cast of comic book characters. In The Archies In India graphic novel releasing in January, a Bollywood star catches the attention of Betty and Veronica, adding a fun new dynamic to Riverdale’s relationships.
comicon.com

Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’

Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
comicon.com

Preview: Creating Life From Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up...
comicon.com

Critiquing Comics #223: ‘Here 2 Cypher’

Here 2 Cypher is an anthology of stories written by Brandon Hayes, whose story Thready Tim and Jason enjoyed back in January. Does this set of stories stack up against that book? The guys evaluate the collection in this episode. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play |...

