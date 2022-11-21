Read full article on original website
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Fiat 500X Will Die, But the Future's Bright for the Tiny 500e
This is the last generation for the Fiat 500X subcompact crossover in North America. The slightly larger and more practical four-door version of the 500 will be allowed to run its course, with some minor updates, but there will not be a successor for the U.S. market when the brand goes fully electric.
1967 L79 Corvette Is An American Driver’s Car
V8 power in a little sports car, sounds like a recipe for fun. One of America’s most prominent sports cars throughout history has been the second generation Corvette. A fine line between raw power and elegant performance drawn in the sands of GM’s golden child brand. Because of how well the cars were built, many of them are still around today Making it a pretty attainable goal for anyone with a passion for automobiles with a little extra money to spend. However there is a lot of information out there and a lot of cars, very few can compare to this particular model. Here’s why you should consider getting behind the wheel.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Volkswagen brands, including Audi and Lamborghini, suspend Twitter activities
Volkswagen has suspended activities on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, which has included firings and new code of conduct policies.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service
T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
Top Speed
Volkswagen's R Lineup Will Never Be The Same
For a long time, Volkswagen's performance sub-brand R had been very quiet, and there were no new models on the Group's MEB kit in sight. Recently, however, R announced its intention to offer only purely electric models from 2030. And now the performance brand is doing one, or three, better. The company now has plans to launch three new and purely electric high-performance models in the future, which should stand out more clearly from Volkswagen's usual mainstream models.
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List
EVs are becoming a popular option as manufacturers begin making more of them. These 2 EV brands dominate the top 7 with over 400 miles of range. And only one is a Tesla. The post 2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
brytfmonline.com
Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy
VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
electrek.co
An electric Volkswagen pickup? New global head says not this decade
As more and more all-electric pickup trucks make their way to the US market, those consumers holding out for a Volkswagen branded model may need to let go and look elsewhere. According to Volkswagen’s new global head of passenger cars, an electric pickup truck is not a priority at the moment, despite comments from the German automaker’s newly appointed head of North America validating such desires.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Autoweek.com
Porsche’s Macan EV Will Debut a New Platform with a Ton of Power
The upcoming Premium Platform Electric can support 603 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque at launch, which could make for a wildly powerful Macan model. Porsche's new battery-electric platform will be modular and will support rear- and all-wheel-drive systems. Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric architecture could expand throughout the brand’s product...
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Leaked Inside And Out
The W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been leaked ahead of its reveal. Images shared by CocheSpias give us our best look yet at the front end and the interior. It seems the latest E-Class will retain the traditional grille with the Three-pointed star perched atop the hood but based on spy shots, we know a larger, centrally-positioned star will also be made available.
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
China regulator says Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars
BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
