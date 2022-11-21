ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US

Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
First ever Hyde Park Garden Tour announced for December

Hyde Park Preservation Inc. (HPPI) is proud to announce its first ever historical homes garden tour, The Gardens & Grounds of Old Hyde Park which will take place on Saturday, December 3 10am and will go through 1pm. Several distinctive and beautiful gardens in the iconic Hyde Park neighborhood will be available to explore, with sips, snacks, music, gardening demonstrations, and other surprises along the way. Proceeds from the event will benefit the preservation and beautification efforts of Hyde Park Preservation, Inc. Tickets are available for $30 in advance or for $35 at the event.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction

Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Truly A Waterfront Masterpiece with Direct Access to Open Tampa Bay Seeks $11.5 Million in Saint Petersburg, Florida

2093 Carolina Ave NE Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 2093 Carolina Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a luxury residence built by Campagna Homes situated on two lots with direct access to the open waters of Tampa Bay only 15 miles to our world renowned St Pete Beach. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2093 Carolina Ave NE, please contact Georgia Janas (Phone: 727-501-4881) at Northstar Realty for full support and perfect service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them

The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online

TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
