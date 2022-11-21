Read full article on original website
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US
Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
St. Pete’s second Doc Ford’s opens soon, Chismis & Co.’s kamayan feast returns, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
And the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is back for its 2023 rendition.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
thatssotampa.com
First ever Hyde Park Garden Tour announced for December
Hyde Park Preservation Inc. (HPPI) is proud to announce its first ever historical homes garden tour, The Gardens & Grounds of Old Hyde Park which will take place on Saturday, December 3 10am and will go through 1pm. Several distinctive and beautiful gardens in the iconic Hyde Park neighborhood will be available to explore, with sips, snacks, music, gardening demonstrations, and other surprises along the way. Proceeds from the event will benefit the preservation and beautification efforts of Hyde Park Preservation, Inc. Tickets are available for $30 in advance or for $35 at the event.
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Waterfront Masterpiece with Direct Access to Open Tampa Bay Seeks $11.5 Million in Saint Petersburg, Florida
2093 Carolina Ave NE Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 2093 Carolina Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a luxury residence built by Campagna Homes situated on two lots with direct access to the open waters of Tampa Bay only 15 miles to our world renowned St Pete Beach. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2093 Carolina Ave NE, please contact Georgia Janas (Phone: 727-501-4881) at Northstar Realty for full support and perfect service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
cltampa.com
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them
The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
10NEWS
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online
TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
Beach Beacon
Vacation rentals debate heats up in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The line to speak at a Nov. 15 meeting on short-term rentals stretched from the front of the City Hall auditorium to the back and out the door, as hundreds showed up to vent on the hot-button subject. During the lead-up to the meeting, members...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Hillsborough County veteran feeds community for Thanksgiving
Pop a Beer Bar & Grill where donations were accepted for the Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
fox13news.com
Plant City company helps recycle old election signs in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Hillsborough County code enforcement workers recently held their annual "Signs Off Day." They scoured the area to collect election and snip signs, which are signs that are illegally posted on public property. In years past, they would immediately head to the landfill, because the polypropylene signs...
Fla. VRBO customers booted from rental 1 day before wife’s surgery
A VRBO vacation rental in downtown Tampa turned into a scramble for a place to stay after a couple traveling from Michigan for a medical procedure were evicted from their unit.
Tracking the Tropics: What are the chances of a holiday hurricane this season?
With the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in sight, the tropics have finally wound down, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet.
