Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes historic pick for Michigan Supreme Court vacancy
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Whitmer, a Democrat, is announcing the selection on Tuesday. Bolden will succeed Justice Bridget Mary...
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
Crumbley parents' case: Judge denies motion to include testimony on 'pathway to violence'
A judge overseeing the trial of the parents of the Oxford High School shooter has denied a motion by prosecutors seeking to admit as evidence testimony from two experts on mass shootings. Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, each are charged with involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles...
Flint-area man threatened FBI director, congressman with death, feds say
A Flint-area man vowed to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and threatened a Congressman from California after ranting online about child sex trafficking, a central element of QAnon and other conspiracy theories, according to a federal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Grand Blanc resident Neil Matthew Walter, 32, was arrested and charged...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Colorado Springs, Colo. — The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to “protect himself” from a father with a criminal history.
Oxford superintendent resigning as schools chief, going on medical leave
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver announced his resignation Tuesday night saying he has been placed on a medical leave through next year. Weaver, who has not been at the last two school board meetings, said his medical leave begins on Wednesday and his resignation would be effective Feb. 21, 2023.
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Restaurant Review: Cornbread is still Metro Detroit's go-to for Southern soul food
Crispy, well-seasoned fried chicken, sturdy and bitter collard greens and smoky beans and rice full of texture are some of the reasons Cornbread Restaurant & Bar is one of the best soul food destinations in Metro Detroit. This restaurant opened almost a year ago, but the recipes, much of the...
