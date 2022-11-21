Read full article on original website
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show.
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament...
Europe shows Infantino the way on the pitch – now it must do the same off it
The World Cup began with a Europhobic tone. In his speech the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, attacked Europe. He accused its representatives of arrogance, double standards and self-centredness. He overlooked one point: the centre of football is indeed in Europe: historically, culturally, economically and sportingly. Only in Europe is it possible to have a great career in top-level football.
Qatar vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Qatar and Senegal will each look to bounce back from opening World Cup defeats at the other’s expense, as the teams go head to head in Group A.Hosts Qatar began their home campaign with an uninspiring showing as they lost 2-0 to Ecuador, while Senegal looked worthy of a draw with Netherlands until the Dutch struck twice late on for a 2-0 win.A win for Qatar or Senegal here would drastically change the dynamic of the group, however, in the race for a place in the knockout stages.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From fighting and civilian suffering in Ukraine to a fashion show in Lagos with outfits made from recyclables, a Spanish city switching on the Christmas lights and the tennis ATP world tour finals, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer East Africa Ben Curtis.
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had...
Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud Make it 4-1 for France vs. Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France is looking like defending World Cup champions. After conceding an early goal in the ninth minute against Australia, Les Bleus responded in a strong way with Adrien Rabiot's...
