El Paso, TX

KVIA

Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood

UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for Canutillo shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested Wednesday as one of the persons responsible for a shooting that happened in the Canutillo area Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release they took 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer into custody Wednesday for the shooting that happened at the 7100 block of 3rd The post Man arrested for Canutillo shooting appeared first on KVIA.
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

EPPD requesting public’s help finding missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man from Arizona that was last known to be in El Paso. 34-year-old Jonathon Thomas Woods was just recently reported missing to El Paso Police by his family but they last heard from […]
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It

In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

WATCH: 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets

EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso LGBTQ+ community reacts to Club Q shooting in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a horrific shooting at a queer bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead, local drag queens and an activist say they are questioning their safety. Drag queens Circe and Fish the Clown described clubs where they perform as a safe place and home for many. “Now […]
EL PASO, TX

