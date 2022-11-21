Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood
UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.
Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person on Monday. The crash occurred in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley.
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
Female taken to hospital for injuries related to border wall fall near Mt. Cristo Rey
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A female was taken to the hospital after falling from the border wall near Mt. Cristo Rey Wednesday, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The individual had "bilateral lower extremity injuries" and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Sign up to...
Man arrested for Canutillo shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested Wednesday as one of the persons responsible for a shooting that happened in the Canutillo area Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release they took 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer into custody Wednesday for the shooting that happened at the 7100 block of 3rd The post Man arrested for Canutillo shooting appeared first on KVIA.
EPPD requesting public’s help finding missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man from Arizona that was last known to be in El Paso. 34-year-old Jonathon Thomas Woods was just recently reported missing to El Paso Police by his family but they last heard from […]
A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It
In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
Shooting at Virginia Walmart brings back painful memories for some El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
‘Polar Express’ model railroad chugs into Downtown El Paso for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love model railroad trains, you might want to plan a visit to a Downtown El Paso bank this holiday season to see this special “Polar Express”-themed choo-choo. Sunflower Bank is teaming up with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso for the second year with what […]
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
City Of El Paso Facilities That Are Open And Closed This Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is upon us and during this time most City offices are closed to allow staff the opportunity to enjoy the holiday with their family. Aside from city offices being closed, many city facilities will also be closed on Thanksgiving but will open up again with special operating hours on Black Friday.
Injuries Reported After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Socorro (Socorro, TX)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash in Socorro on Tuesday. The crash happened near Ernesto Serna School on Passmore and Alameda roads. According to a city of Socorro official, the crash caused a gas leak.
WATCH: 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets
EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso LGBTQ+ community reacts to Club Q shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a horrific shooting at a queer bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead, local drag queens and an activist say they are questioning their safety. Drag queens Circe and Fish the Clown described clubs where they perform as a safe place and home for many. “Now […]
