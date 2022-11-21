ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown suspected arson damages multiple businesses

 3 days ago

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A suspected arson damaged multiple businesses in Raytown early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road shortly after midnight.

Fire and smoke was already shooting out of a building that houses a DAV Donation Center and several other businesses when firefighters arrived.

Kansas City apartment fire that injured 4 under investigation

The Raytown fire department said no one was injured in the fire, but it did cause a lot of smoke and fire damage to the building.

The fire department is working with the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office on the investigation. Police are also involved that arson is a possibility, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

