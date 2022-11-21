If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO