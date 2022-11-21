Read full article on original website
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
The Water Right: How a mining company is relieving drought conditions at Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is facing a water crisis. Its water level reached a historic new low this past July because of the reigning drought. The ecological impacts of a dried-up Salt Lake would be unimaginable, but before that can happen, one mining company has stepped up to make a difference by sending water to the lake.
Utah herpetologists preserve roadkill specimens in annual preservation event
Around 25 people came together at Lytle Ranch Preserve, just outside St. George, to spend one day preserving roadkill specimens. The gathering contains a wide variety of community members, from students to hobbyists to government agency employees, all interested in herpetology and making use of reptiles and amphibians that have been killed by vehicles.
To save the drying Great Salt Lake, officials must preserve the largest river that feeds it
On a dam at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in northern Utah, the roughly 500-mile Bear River meets the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes and wasps swarmed the hunters and fishermen preparing for a day on the water on a recent morning, making these thousands of acres of marshlands seem less than inviting.
Utah seeks to delist 'threatened' prairie dog species, assume management of creature
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah prairie dog — a species only found in southwest Utah — used to roam all over southwest Utah. It's a rodent similar to squirrels, chipmunks and marmots that can reach a few pounds in weight. The nonprofit conservation group NatureServe notes that there were 95,000 prairie dogs recorded in the 1920s. That number fell to only a few thousand as the development of the region, drought and other factors have altered its habitat.
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
This award-nominated Utah company is helping people clear past crimes from their records
This story is sponsored by Rasa. Like most people, you've probably made a few mistakes in your lifetime. Most of the time, you can apologize for your wrongdoings, make amends and move forward with your life. But for those with criminal records, past mistakes can follow them for years — even after they've been held accountable and paid their debt to society.
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Southern Utah Events Guide – November 24, 2022
Southern Utah Events Guide – November 24, 2022. This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Christmas in the Country, Christmas tree lighting events, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, St. George Christmas Village, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add...
Why Is Utah Gas More Expensive Than The Rest Of The Country?
If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Utah animal rights case raising questions about the American food system
SALT LAKE CITY — A case for animal rights is now offering new insights into ethical farming practices and how to protect animals under the law. There are no federal laws protecting animals on farms. But two activists were recently tried for burglary when, in their words, they were offering protection that wasn’t being given. The activists said they were rescuing the pigs — not stealing them.
Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
