Utah State

upr.org

Utah herpetologists preserve roadkill specimens in annual preservation event

Around 25 people came together at Lytle Ranch Preserve, just outside St. George, to spend one day preserving roadkill specimens. The gathering contains a wide variety of community members, from students to hobbyists to government agency employees, all interested in herpetology and making use of reptiles and amphibians that have been killed by vehicles.
ksl.com

Utah seeks to delist 'threatened' prairie dog species, assume management of creature

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah prairie dog — a species only found in southwest Utah — used to roam all over southwest Utah. It's a rodent similar to squirrels, chipmunks and marmots that can reach a few pounds in weight. The nonprofit conservation group NatureServe notes that there were 95,000 prairie dogs recorded in the 1920s. That number fell to only a few thousand as the development of the region, drought and other factors have altered its habitat.
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – November 24, 2022

Southern Utah Events Guide – November 24, 2022. This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Christmas in the Country, Christmas tree lighting events, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, St. George Christmas Village, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add...
saltlakemagazine.com

Why Is Utah Gas More Expensive Than The Rest Of The Country?

If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah animal rights case raising questions about the American food system

SALT LAKE CITY — A case for animal rights is now offering new insights into ethical farming practices and how to protect animals under the law. There are no federal laws protecting animals on farms. But two activists were recently tried for burglary when, in their words, they were offering protection that wasn’t being given. The activists said they were rescuing the pigs — not stealing them.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KUTV

Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
