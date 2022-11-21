ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Flu season arrives early; cases jump 600% in Hays County

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGJ65_0jIxZ3N200

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Flu season has come early in many parts of Central Texas, including Hays County.

“Usually we don’t see flu season peak till January or February. And we’ve already seen really high numbers right now,” said Hays County Epidemiologist Juli Barksdale.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season

Just three weeks ago, Barksdale noticed a dramatic increase in weekly cases. She said in mid-October facilities in the county were reporting about 100 cases per week. That went up 600%.

“It jumped up to about 700, and we’ve stayed at that high for the last few weeks,” Barksdale said.

It’s those kinds of cases the Chief of Dell Children’s Medical Group Pediatrics Dr. Alefiyah Malbari said she’s seeing all the time.

“I would say more than 95% have something related to the respiratory system or the breathing system,” Dr. Malbari said.

With Thanksgiving this Thursday, Dr. Malbari is bracing for even more cases after the holiday beak.

“Unfortunately, we do tend to see spikes in especially respiratory viral cases after gatherings,” the doctor said.

She warns parents not to take chances if their children are sick.

“So 24 hours fever free, and their symptoms should really be improving. So you should really be able to say, ‘Yeah, that cough seems like it’s a lot better than it was yesterday, that congestion seems better,’ ” Dr. Malbari said.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch it on KXAN News at 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Vehicle containing passenger submerged in water, no injuries reported

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been rescued after being submerged in water inside their vehicle, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24, ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle, containing one person, was submerged in a body of water. Medics were called out to the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park to assist in rescue.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
SAN MARCOS, TX
austinot.com

Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!

If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Vehicle hits pedestrian in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin. Officials say a vehicle hit an adult in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 22. CPR was in progress before the patient was transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Person rescued after vehicle goes into lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was rescued from Lake Walter E. Long after the vehicle they were in went into the water. Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that they, the Austin Fire Department, and STAR Flight responded to 6620 Blue Bluff Rd. at 11:12 a.m. That address is where a boat ramp into the […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy