Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boys ID'd as victims in Roseland double murder

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boys as Michael Hence and Quentin Branch. They were found just before 7 a.m. last Thursday in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other boy was struck in his neck and chest and taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Comments / 32

B.W
3d ago

wow man, we live in one evil sick twisted world. Prayers to those babies and their family and friends. This brakes my heart into a Million pieces

Reply(1)
29
SryNotSry
3d ago

This needs to stop already!! These lil boys think it’s fun to follow others footsteps and look where it gets them.. be a leader not a follower.. save lives don’t take them.

Reply
17
MysticalMichael
3d ago

I hope they weren't recruits of the gangs out selling drugs or engaging in other criminal behavior. The gangs know how to indoctrinate them at an early age when no positive male role model is in their lives. Women are ill-equiped to raise a boy to be a responsible male.

Reply(3)
13
 

