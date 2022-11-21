ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bethesdamagazine.com

Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event

Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley

Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sourceofthespring.com

Thanksgiving Day, Weekend Closings, Changes Announced

Local governments and agencies have announced closings and other changes for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24. County offices and libraries will be closed, as will all county COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, and Montgomery County 311 will not be operating. Alcohol Beverage Services will be open from 10...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Ward 8 Turkey Drive | 2,000 turkeys, produce handed out ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. provided 2,000 turkeys to residents of Ward 8 Tuesday morning. The giveaway took place at 10 distribution locations throughout Ward 8: the Union Temple Baptist Church, the Ward 8 Business Center, Lydia's House, the UPO Petey Greene Community Service Center, Eagle Academy PCS, Wellington Park, Stanton Oaks, Van Ness Elementary School, and the Woodland Recreation Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

