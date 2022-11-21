ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

BENTON, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of Benton around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 19. The crash report said a woman from Penn Yan was driving the car and hit the back of the buggy on Lovejoy Rd. near Baldwin Rd.

Man arrested in connection to Nov. 11 hit and run

The crash ejected the 2-year-old, 10-month-old and their parents, all from Herkimer, N.Y. The buggy then flipped onto its side and came to a stop in a ditch on the west side of the road.

Both children were injured, but the parents weren’t hurt, according to the release from the Sheriff’s Office. The mother and the 10-month-old were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. The father and the 2-year-old were driven to Strong via Penn Yan Ambulance. They have since been treated and discharged, the release said.

Chemung County Sheriff patrol vehicle hit on I-86; 4 people nearly injured

The Penn Yan woman was charged with Following too Closely, Imprudent Speed Approaching a Horse, and Failing to Use Due Care Approaching a Horse.

Penn Yan and Gorham Ambulance, Medic 55, Mercy Flight, YC OEM, Benton Fire, and the Yates County Accident Investigation Unit also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

observer
3d ago

I'm so over it, a slap on the hand isn't going to do any good. When driving you are supposed to be paying attention... Laws need to change regarding the accidents involving Mennonites. How about charge cruelty to animals as well. they never said did horse make it?? Glad to hear the family is ok...

Reply
10
sam
3d ago

People need to loose their drivers license for hitting these families, it’s just absolutely unacceptable and ridiculous

Reply(1)
12
Max
3d ago

how are you allowed to run into something that's in the road? I guess if you're not drunk you can get away with murder

Reply
4
