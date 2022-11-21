It’s Thanksgiving Eve, which means tonight is the busiest bar night of the year – at least, that’s what national trends and traditions tend to tell us. But is this day nearly as busy as it’s cracked up to be? The Ticker asked around at local bars to find out – and learned that, in Traverse City at least, the reputation of this particular night of revelry might be just a tad overstated.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO