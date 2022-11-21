Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
traverseticker.com
Is Thanksgiving Eve Really The Busiest Bar Night Of The Year?
It’s Thanksgiving Eve, which means tonight is the busiest bar night of the year – at least, that’s what national trends and traditions tend to tell us. But is this day nearly as busy as it’s cracked up to be? The Ticker asked around at local bars to find out – and learned that, in Traverse City at least, the reputation of this particular night of revelry might be just a tad overstated.
leelanauticker.com
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
