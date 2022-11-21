Big Black Friday deals you can find in WV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Shoppers are eager to get their hands on the best Black Friday sales around. But, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of deals on offer. That is why it is important to narrow your search and keep an eye out for the best sales at your local shops.
A selection of deals from such shops includes, but is not limited to:
Target
- Free $50 Target GiftCard when you buy this Xbox Series S ($249.99 $299.99 )
- Element 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV ($329.99 $629.99 )
- KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer ($249.99 $449.99 )
- Apple Watch Series 7 ($349.99 $499.99 )
- Apple iPad mini (6th gen) ($399.99 $499.99 )
- Up to $300 off on iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 w/Activate
- 25% off Select beauty and personal care gift sets
- Free $15 Gift Card when you spend $100 Or More on Apple Gift Cards
Walmart
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($45.00 $64.99 )
- onn. 10″ Kids Tablet, 32GB (2022 Model) ($69.00 $129.00 )
- TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV 65S41 ($228.00)
- Razor C35 SLA Electric Scooter ($299.00)
- Meta Quest 2 – 128 GB with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber ($349.00)
- Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker ($15.00)
- Anchor Hocking 30 Piece Glass Food Storage and Bake Container Sets ($20.00)
Lowe’s
- 7-ft Lewiston Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree ($99.00 $169.00 )
- CRAFTSMAN 20-volt Max 1/4-in Variable Speed Cordless Impact Driver ($59.00 $79.00 )
- 4-Piece Pre-Lit Christmas Decor Set ($59.00 $149.00 )
- Kobalt 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Corded Electric Pancake Air Compressor ($99.00 $129.00 )
- CRAFTSMAN 51-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set ($49.98 $94.98 )
- 22-in Fresh Christmas Wreath with Bow 2 for $24
GameStop
- Microsoft Xbox Series S Console ($249.99 $299.99 )
- Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console ($499.99)
- Madden NFL 23 Video Game ($35.00)
- NBA 2K23 PlayStation 5 ($35.00)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch ($35.00 $54.99 )
- Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Pre-Owned PS4 & Xbox One Games
- 30% Off Funko Pops
- Up to 50% off PC Gaming Accessories
Dell
- XPS Desktop ($1,249.99 $1,799.99 )
- XPS 13 Laptop ($999.00 $1,349.00 )
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HFL ($199.99 $349.99 )
- Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse – MS5320W- grey ($44.99 $59.99 )
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with motion-activated 1080p HD video, White (2021 release) ($139.99 $199.99 )
- Microsoft Xbox Series S – Game console – QHD – HDR – 512 GB SSD ($234.99 $249.99 )
- Alienware 34 Curved OLED Gaming Monitor: AW3423DW ($1,199.99 $1,299.99 )
- Latitude 7530 Laptop ($1,799.00 $3,104.78 )
Kohl’s
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB Tablet with 7-in. Display and Kid-Proof Case ($54.99 $109.99 )
- Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ ($149.99 $229.99 )
- Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream, Gelato & Sorbet Maker ($149.99 $259.99 )
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven ($149.99 $249.99 )
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) ($24.99 $49.99 )
- Amazon All-new Echo Show 5 ($34.99 $84.99 )
- 30% off LEGO building sets
- $15 Kohls Cash for $50+ Order
JCPenny
- Men’s St. John’s Bay, Mutual Weave or Arizona flannel ($11.99 $40.00 )
- Women’s St. John’s Bay Cable Sweaters ($9.99 $37.00 )
- Cooks 5.3-qt. Stand Mixer After Rebate ($79.99 $190.00 )
- Cooks Or Black Decker Small Appliances After Rebate ($12.99 $60.00 )
- Protocol Kessler 3-pc. Hardside Luggage Set ($79.99 $400.00 )
- Home Expressions Solid or Striped Bath Towels ($2.99 $10.00 )
- Up to 40% Off Disney Toys, Costumes & Clothing
- $500 Off $500+ Order / $100 Off $100+ Order / $10 Off $10 Or more (Giveaway in store only)
Macy’s
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System, Blender & Food Processor 1500-Watt BL770 ($99.95 $159.95 )
- Tommy Hilfiger Mens Quilted Puffer Jacket ($79.99 $225.00 )
- Macy’s Diamond Quatrefoil Cluster 18″ Pendant Necklace (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver ($29.99 $200.00 )
- GUESS Women’s Faux-Leather Asymmetric Moto Coat ($80.00 $200.00 )
- Macy’s Filigree Leverback Drop Earrings in 10k Gold ($125.00 $500.00 )
- 60% Off Diamond Earrings
- 40% Off Womens & Mens Select Styles
- 30-60% Off Toys R Us Dolls, Games & more
Best Buy
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($579.99 $849.99 )
- Insignia 24″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV ($79.99 $169.99 )
- Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer ($129.99 $279.99 )
- Sony – Alpha a7 III Mirrorless [Video] Camera with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens – Black ($1,899.99 $2,199.99 )
- GoPro – HERO11 Black Action Camera – Black ($399.99 $499.99 )
- Segway Ninebot D40X Electric Kick Scooter plus Seat ($649.99 $849.99 )
- Save up to 50% on select Google smart home products.
- Save Up To 50% On Select Exercise Equipment
Home Depot
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, and Bag P1819 ($199.00 $299.00 )
- Husky 42 in. W x 18.1 in. D 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top in Red-H42MWC10R-TL ($298.00 $329.00 )
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 10 in. Cordless Battery Chainsaw (Tool Only)-P546A ($68.00 $99.00 )
- LG Electronics 33 in. 25 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator in PrintProof Stainless Steel ($1,398.00 $1,999.00 )
- Samsung 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Black Stainless Front Load Washing Machine ($678.00 $899.00 )
- Traeger Pro 575 Wifi Pellet Grill and Smoker in Black-TFB57GLE ($799.95 $899.95 )
- Save Up To $750 On Appliances When You Buy 2 Or More Products
For more information about Black Friday sales, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0