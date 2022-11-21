Read full article on original website
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
SignalsAZ
Mesa City Council Updates Fireworks-Related City Code
The Mesa City Council approved updates to the Mesa City Code regarding the permissible use of fireworks. The changes align the City code with recent changes made by the State of Arizona while strengthening Mesa’s fireworks enforcement efforts. Changes to the Mesa City Code include:. Extending permissible use hours...
peoriatimes.com
Jason Beck to be ‘mayor for all’ for Peoria
After defeating former Councilmember Bridget Binsbacher in a contentious race for Peoria’s mayor, Jason Beck is ready to get to work, and he wants to be a mayor for all of Peoria. “I think you’re supposed to be the mayor of everybody,” Beck said. “In fact, I think that...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Large mixed-use project in Peoria gets key approval
The city of Peoria moved forward with what could be the final development agreement needed for a new mixed-use office project in the West Valley city called Stadium Point, which has been in the works for several years. The project will comprise more than 1 million square feet of space...
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
East Valley Tribune
Permanent home becomes in sight for Christ Church here
A 15.2-acre plot of land at the corner of Ellsworth and Chandler Heights Roads is officially on its way to becoming home to a $16-million, 52,000-square-foot church that will seat close to 700 people by the end of 2024. The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission approved the land use...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Casa Grande Airport moves step closer to upgrade
CASA GRANDE — Improvements and the installation of aviation-related infrastructure for the Casa Grande Municipal Airport moved a step closer after the final public information workshop was conducted at the airport on Thursday. The airport has previously hosted workshops which have been facilitated by Scottsdale based airport consultants Coffman...
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
This Arizona city has the most songs dedicated to it.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what financial services leaders are doing to differentiate themselves
The American Legislative Exchange Council recently released a report comparing state economies’ Gross Domestic Product, population and job growth. Where did Arizona rank? That would be No. 1. Couple that with the U.S. Census Bureau’s findings that Arizona is the second fastest-growing state in the nation by population, and it is clear that State 48 continues to be among the top places to live and work in the nation.
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
