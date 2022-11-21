ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

SignalsAZ

Mesa City Council Updates Fireworks-Related City Code

The Mesa City Council approved updates to the Mesa City Code regarding the permissible use of fireworks. The changes align the City code with recent changes made by the State of Arizona while strengthening Mesa’s fireworks enforcement efforts. Changes to the Mesa City Code include:. Extending permissible use hours...
MESA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Jason Beck to be ‘mayor for all’ for Peoria

After defeating former Councilmember Bridget Binsbacher in a contentious race for Peoria’s mayor, Jason Beck is ready to get to work, and he wants to be a mayor for all of Peoria. “I think you’re supposed to be the mayor of everybody,” Beck said. “In fact, I think that...
PEORIA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Large mixed-use project in Peoria gets key approval

The city of Peoria moved forward with what could be the final development agreement needed for a new mixed-use office project in the West Valley city called Stadium Point, which has been in the works for several years. The project will comprise more than 1 million square feet of space...
PEORIA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Permanent home becomes in sight for Christ Church here

A 15.2-acre plot of land at the corner of Ellsworth and Chandler Heights Roads is officially on its way to becoming home to a $16-million, 52,000-square-foot church that will seat close to 700 people by the end of 2024. The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission approved the land use...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Casa Grande Airport moves step closer to upgrade

CASA GRANDE — Improvements and the installation of aviation-related infrastructure for the Casa Grande Municipal Airport moved a step closer after the final public information workshop was conducted at the airport on Thursday. The airport has previously hosted workshops which have been facilitated by Scottsdale based airport consultants Coffman...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what financial services leaders are doing to differentiate themselves

The American Legislative Exchange Council recently released a report comparing state economies’ Gross Domestic Product, population and job growth. Where did Arizona rank? That would be No. 1. Couple that with the U.S. Census Bureau’s findings that Arizona is the second fastest-growing state in the nation by population, and it is clear that State 48 continues to be among the top places to live and work in the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
GILBERT, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
daytrippen.com

Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona

Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
MESA, AZ

