Springfield, VT

mynbc5.com

Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
newportdispatch.com

Shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
WCVB

Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of a man, later identified as 83-year-old Robert Prest, occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester, on Wednesday.
BROOKLINE, NH
police1.com

Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
SHAFTSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree

BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
BRADFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion

NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT

