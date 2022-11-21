Read full article on original website
Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane
NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
WCAX
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
newportdispatch.com
Shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
WCAX
Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
WCVB
Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of a man, later identified as 83-year-old Robert Prest, occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester, on Wednesday.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
police1.com
Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
Rescue crews searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, N.H. — Searchers in Sunapee, New Hampshire are trying to track down a boy who’s been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Breisch was last seen in the area of Seven Hearths Lane in Sunapee. “He left the area on foot in an unknown direction,” according to...
VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats
A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
mynbc5.com
Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree
BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
New board to take closer look at citizens’ experience with Bennington police
Bennington’s Community Policing Advisory Review Board has set up an internal committee for community outreach, knowing that some residents have reported unfavorable experiences with town police. Read the story on VTDigger here: New board to take closer look at citizens’ experience with Bennington police.
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
