ECU Health names first chief nursing executive

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The creation of the CNE position and the appointment of Dr. Baise to lead in this role allows our organization to innovate and collaborate to further build a nursing culture that helps recruit and retain talented nurses and caregivers who are dedicated to serving our region,” said Brian Floyd, chief operating officer, ECU Health.

To read more about Trish Baise and the impact of this role on the communities we serve, visit: https://bit.ly/3i23SC9

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.