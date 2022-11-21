Read full article on original website
KING-5
Jury selection in Pierce County sheriff’s trial to resume Monday
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer tested negative for COVID-19, but his lawyers say he has the flu. The court went into recess and will resume jury selection Monday.
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
Judge orders PCR test after Sheriff Troyer has positive rapid result as trial begins
TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection for the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was delayed Monday after Troyer's attorneys claimed he tested positive for COVID-19. This unfolded as a trial got underway, months after Troyer was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
‘You’re liable 100%’: Issaquah family stuck paying the bill for hit-and-run in BC parking lot
The Welsh family’s van looks good now, but earlier this summer its bumper was wrecked after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a British Columbia grocery store parking lot. “The witnesses said that he hit it, and then his bumper got entangled with our bumper. And so...
Fire near Auburn believed to have been set to cover up murder
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives are seeking information from the public related to a homicide and arson investigation after human remains were found in the aftermath of a fire near Auburn last week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, Nov. 17 at around 1:30 a.m.,...
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
KING-5
Tacoma police arrest double homicide suspect
Two men were found shot to death near the Bass Pro Shop off S. 80th St and S. Hosmer St. Monday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
Renton shooting leaves one person dead
RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds.
‘A huge loss for the entire community:’ Bellevue motorcycle officer dies after Monday collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department was killed Monday after colliding with a car while on duty, according to police. Bellevue police contacted the Washington State Patrol just after 10 a.m. to investigate the collision in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast. “It...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
KING-5
Vashon Island residents dealing with mail theft
On Vashon Island, some residents say they are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. They say that staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect.
