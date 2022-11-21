ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
RENTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA

