Giovani Markovich didn’t know he was getting evicted until Constable Doug Clark showed up at his Avondale door. It was mid-August of this year, and the 24-year-old forklift driver was behind on his rent from losing his job earlier. He owed about $1,700, records showed. But whereas he thought he settled the late payment with his landlord, three weeks later he was getting kicked out.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO