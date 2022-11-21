ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Are you not a shocked by how little a family massacre in Phoenix shocked us?

In the early spring of 1993 I received a letter from a dead woman. Such things happen in a job like mine. Her name was Koby Lyn Robinson. The letter arrived at my office on a Monday. It was postmarked the previous Saturday, the same day Koby put a gun to the head of her 6-year-old daughter and pulled the trigger. And then shot and killed herself.
PHOENIX, AZ
YAHOO!

‘Cowboy’ constable involved in deadly July shooting pulls gun on another evicted tenant

Giovani Markovich didn’t know he was getting evicted until Constable Doug Clark showed up at his Avondale door. It was mid-August of this year, and the 24-year-old forklift driver was behind on his rent from losing his job earlier. He owed about $1,700, records showed. But whereas he thought he settled the late payment with his landlord, three weeks later he was getting kicked out.
AVONDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy