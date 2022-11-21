ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento businesses have deals on Small Business Saturday. Here’s a list of discounts

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

While it’s not as well known as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages Thanksgiving shoppers to pour money into small businesses across the U.S.

In Sacramento, the deals start at the Midtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, where you can snag a free tote bag (while supplies last) and shop the market’s stands before exploring the deals sprinkled around the Sacramento area.

Below is catalog of Sacramento businesses that are set to have deals Saturday, with others promising weekend-long deals to shoppers. Here’s the list:

Store discounts and deals in Sacramento

Skip the Black Friday lines and Cyber Monday headaches and keep your eyes peeled for store discounts starting Saturday throughout the Sacramento area. Here are a several stops to add to your weekend shopping list:

Clothing and jewelry deals

Food and drink deals

Entertainment deals

Fitness and wellness deals

Art and home deals

  • Kulture (2331 K St.) – 50% off all large wood framed artwork

  • Scout Living (1215 18th St.) – Up to 30% storewide

  • Strapping (1731 L Street) – Free gift for shoppers who spend more than $50

  • Nudge Eco Store (1126 18th St.) – Up to 40% store deals

  • Kechmara Designs (1104 R St #120) – 20% percent off store items

  • The Den (1104 R Street) – Select vintage table and furniture discounts

Pet deals

Plant deals

Check this growing list of all midtown storefronts participating in Small Businesses Saturday this weekend.

Have more places we should share? Email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

