Sacramento businesses have deals on Small Business Saturday. Here’s a list of discounts
While it’s not as well known as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages Thanksgiving shoppers to pour money into small businesses across the U.S.
In Sacramento, the deals start at the Midtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, where you can snag a free tote bag (while supplies last) and shop the market’s stands before exploring the deals sprinkled around the Sacramento area.
Below is catalog of Sacramento businesses that are set to have deals Saturday, with others promising weekend-long deals to shoppers. Here’s the list:
Store discounts and deals in Sacramento
Skip the Black Friday lines and Cyber Monday headaches and keep your eyes peeled for store discounts starting Saturday throughout the Sacramento area. Here are a several stops to add to your weekend shopping list:
Clothing and jewelry deals
- Freestyle Clothing Exchange (1906 L St.) – Coupons and free totes
Brides for a Cause (1114 21st St.) – 20% off deals during Thanksgiving weekend
Grace + White Bridal (1700 I St. Suite 140) – 10% off deals
Heart Clothing Boutique (1903 Capitol Ave.) – 20% off storewide
Little Relics (1111 24th St.) – Up to 30% off purchases
The Moppet Shoppe (2524 J St.) – 20% off holiday clothing
TRUE (1900 K St.) – 30% in-store purchases
Shop Cuffs (2200 J St.) – Up to 30% discounts during Thanksgiving weekend
Shop YSJ (1812 J St.) – 20% off entire purchase
Wild Poppy & Co (1008 24th St.) – 20% off in-store purchases
The Pop Up Shop (inside Arden Fair Mall at 1689 Arden Way) – Live music and local vendors
Retail Row at Florin Square (2251 Florin Road) – Free live entertainment event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Food and drink deals
- DRIP Espresso Cafe (1004 24th St.) – $30 gift card for $25
Acheson Wine Company (1629 19th St.) – $10 wine flights for eight wines
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates (1801 L St.) – $10 gift card with $100 in-store purchase
Good News Wine (1050 20th St.) – Free hot cider, plus 10% off store purchase
Midtown Spirits (1717 19th St.) – Buy a $50 gift card and receive a free $10 gift card
Pachamama Coffee (919 20th St.) – Free mug with $50 purchase
Temple (2200 K St./2829 S St./ 1615 16th St.) – Free mug with coffee bean purchase (two bags)
Voluptuary & Lucid Wine (1015 R Street) – Up to 50% deals
Tea Cozy (1021 R Street) – $5 RSVP purchase
Device Brewing Company (1610 R Street #145) – Gift card raffle, plus in-store discounts
Entertainment deals
- 1 Up Retro Video Games (2325 J St.) – Up to 20% off merchandise during Thanksgiving weekend
- B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave.) – 70% off tickets
- Big Brother Comics (920 20th St. #150) – Buy two get one free deals
Fitness and wellness deals
- Cycle Bar (1708 15th St.) – 10 rides for $149 and 30 rides for $299
SAHA Float Spa (1432 Q St.) – up to 50% off services
Art and home deals
- Kulture (2331 K St.) – 50% off all large wood framed artwork
Scout Living (1215 18th St.) – Up to 30% storewide
Strapping (1731 L Street) – Free gift for shoppers who spend more than $50
Nudge Eco Store (1126 18th St.) – Up to 40% store deals
Kechmara Designs (1104 R St #120) – 20% percent off store items
The Den (1104 R Street) – Select vintage table and furniture discounts
Pet deals
- Leash and Collar (1901 Q St.) – Buy one, get one 50% off deals and 30% bundle specials
Paws and the Palette (1014 24th St.) – All treats are buy one get one free
Plant deals
- Propagate (1700 I St.) – 20% storewide
Relles Florist (2400 J St.) - Up to 30% deals
Check this growing list of all midtown storefronts participating in Small Businesses Saturday this weekend.
Have more places we should share? Email utilityteam@sacbee.com.
