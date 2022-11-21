Sacramento businesses have deals on Small Business Saturday. Here’s a list of discounts

While it’s not as well known as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages Thanksgiving shoppers to pour money into small businesses across the U.S.

In Sacramento, the deals start at the Midtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, where you can snag a free tote bag (while supplies last) and shop the market’s stands before exploring the deals sprinkled around the Sacramento area.

Below is catalog of Sacramento businesses that are set to have deals Saturday, with others promising weekend-long deals to shoppers. Here’s the list:

Store discounts and deals in Sacramento

Skip the Black Friday lines and Cyber Monday headaches and keep your eyes peeled for store discounts starting Saturday throughout the Sacramento area. Here are a several stops to add to your weekend shopping list:

Clothing and jewelry deals

Food and drink deals

Entertainment deals

1 Up Retro Video Games (2325 J St.) – Up to 20% off merchandise during Thanksgiving weekend

B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave.) – 70% off tickets

Big Brother Comics (920 20th St. #150) – Buy two get one free deals

Fitness and wellness deals

Cycle Bar (1708 15th St.) – 10 rides for $149 and 30 rides for $299

SAHA Float Spa (1432 Q St.) – up to 50% off services

Art and home deals

Kulture (2331 K St.) – 50% off all large wood framed artwork

Scout Living (1215 18th St.) – Up to 30% storewide

Strapping (1731 L Street) – Free gift for shoppers who spend more than $50

Nudge Eco Store (1126 18th St.) – Up to 40% store deals

Kechmara Designs (1104 R St #120) – 20% percent off store items

The Den (1104 R Street) – Select vintage table and furniture discounts

Pet deals

Leash and Collar (1901 Q St.) – Buy one, get one 50% off deals and 30% bundle specials

Paws and the Palette (1014 24th St.) – All treats are buy one get one free

Plant deals

Propagate (1700 I St.) – 20% storewide

Relles Florist (2400 J St.) - Up to 30% deals

Check this growing list of all midtown storefronts participating in Small Businesses Saturday this weekend.

Have more places we should share? Email utilityteam@sacbee.com.