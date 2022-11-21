ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation awards first round of small business grants

Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation, a Fort Worth 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurs in the greater Fort Worth area with resources they need to develop, launch, and grow their businesses, recently awarded its first round of micro grants from its Small Business Accessibility Grant Program to small business owners. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth energy firm founded by XTO leader files to take company public

Fort Worth-based oil and gas company MorningStar Partners LP, the company that arose after the sale of XTO Energy, is filing for a proposed $100 million initial public offering. The company says it will be focused on acquiring, developing and producing oil and gas reserves, primarily in the Permian Basin...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD is hosting a Hiring and Career Advancement Fair

Fort Worth ISD is hosting a Hiring and Career Advancement Fair on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Endless opportunities for prospective employees, current employees, teachers, future teachers, operations team, professional, and auxiliary applicants. It will be a great place to get hired on the spot or learn more about gaining your teacher certification and advanced degree.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasfoodnerd.com

Wicked Butcher Impresses in Fort Worth

The swanky Wicked Butcher steakhouse is located at the Sinclair Hotel in beautiful downtown Fort Worth. This multi-level, modern restaurant brings big Texas energy through its menu and decor. Check out dining and drinks on the main level; a bigger dining space & private event rooms in the basement; and don’t miss the rooftop bar! Guests can stop by on Fridays and Saturdays – weather permitting. During the rest of the week, the rooftop is only accessible by hotel guests.
FORT WORTH, TX
wealthinsidermag.com

The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America

America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
FORT WORTH, TX
KFDM-TV

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence

NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane

The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas gas prices: Thanksgiving road trip costs from DFW

DALLAS — This story is a little more enjoyable to write down now, in contrast to a couple months in the past. When we calculated the costs of varied Texas road journeys for Fourth of July, gas costs have been round $4.50 per gallon, the best mark of all-time.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW’s Safest Hospital System

Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy