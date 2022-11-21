Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
fortworthreport.org
Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation awards first round of small business grants
Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation, a Fort Worth 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurs in the greater Fort Worth area with resources they need to develop, launch, and grow their businesses, recently awarded its first round of micro grants from its Small Business Accessibility Grant Program to small business owners. The...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth energy firm founded by XTO leader files to take company public
Fort Worth-based oil and gas company MorningStar Partners LP, the company that arose after the sale of XTO Energy, is filing for a proposed $100 million initial public offering. The company says it will be focused on acquiring, developing and producing oil and gas reserves, primarily in the Permian Basin...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD is hosting a Hiring and Career Advancement Fair
Fort Worth ISD is hosting a Hiring and Career Advancement Fair on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Endless opportunities for prospective employees, current employees, teachers, future teachers, operations team, professional, and auxiliary applicants. It will be a great place to get hired on the spot or learn more about gaining your teacher certification and advanced degree.
dallasfoodnerd.com
Wicked Butcher Impresses in Fort Worth
The swanky Wicked Butcher steakhouse is located at the Sinclair Hotel in beautiful downtown Fort Worth. This multi-level, modern restaurant brings big Texas energy through its menu and decor. Check out dining and drinks on the main level; a bigger dining space & private event rooms in the basement; and don’t miss the rooftop bar! Guests can stop by on Fridays and Saturdays – weather permitting. During the rest of the week, the rooftop is only accessible by hotel guests.
Fort Worth man accused of making and shipping thousands of machine gun converter devices
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a significant arrest and taken down a major manufacturer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing thousands of machine gun converter kits, known on the streets as glock switches. ”He had approximately...
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
wealthinsidermag.com
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America
America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
What you need to know on how the weather might affect Thanksgiving/Thursday travel in North Texas
A lot of people are going to be traveling on Thursday for Thanksgiving festivities around the region, but the weather might not be in your favor for the smoothest of rides, so, be sure to use caution and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be going.
KFDM-TV
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence
NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
blackchronicle.com
Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
American Airlines to Open Up a New Dallas Hotel But You’re NOT Welcome
In a move that seems to make a lot of sense, American Airlines has announced that they will be opening an exclusive hotel at its Dallas, TX headquarters in '23... but more than likely you'll never be able to stay there. "We're hoping to simplify team members' visiting experience by...
advocatemag.com
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
blackchronicle.com
Texas gas prices: Thanksgiving road trip costs from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a little more enjoyable to write down now, in contrast to a couple months in the past. When we calculated the costs of varied Texas road journeys for Fourth of July, gas costs have been round $4.50 per gallon, the best mark of all-time.
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
dmagazine.com
DFW’s Safest Hospital System
Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
fox4beaumont.com
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
Nov. 18, 2022 — "Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
CW33 NewsFix
When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
