It goes without saying that no one likes to deal with morning bloat. Waking up with a bloated stomach doesn’t just make it difficult to fit into your jeans while you’re getting dressed for work; it’s also incredibly uncomfortable. Luckily, although the issue can sometimes be unavoidable, there are several things you can do to find a bit of relief, from cutting out gas-causing foods to trying some stretches that aid digestion. In fact, there’s one bloat-beating habit that’s simpler than ever: staying hydrated! And there’s one electrolyte-packed beverage health experts swear by to get the job done: coconut water.

25 MINUTES AGO