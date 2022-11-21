Read full article on original website
Related
Clippings: Plenty of bamboo grows great in Florida. Choose a clumping species, not a runner
The most commonly mentioned feature of bamboos is that they’re part of the grass family. That’s true, but other stereotypes about the family are often wrong – or at least murky. It isn’t surprising: Botanists recognize at least 1,000 species, though some put that number closer to 1,600. ...
This Is The Best Morning Beverage To Beat Bloating Once And For All
It goes without saying that no one likes to deal with morning bloat. Waking up with a bloated stomach doesn’t just make it difficult to fit into your jeans while you’re getting dressed for work; it’s also incredibly uncomfortable. Luckily, although the issue can sometimes be unavoidable, there are several things you can do to find a bit of relief, from cutting out gas-causing foods to trying some stretches that aid digestion. In fact, there’s one bloat-beating habit that’s simpler than ever: staying hydrated! And there’s one electrolyte-packed beverage health experts swear by to get the job done: coconut water.
Pet gifts 2022: Spoil your furry friends for the holidays with the latest in toys, treats
Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — FLORIDA TODAY. Dear human, I have been very, very good this year. Oh, allright, I haven’t been that good, but you gotta admit I am cuter and more demonstrative than a lot of bipeds you may know. ...
Comments / 0