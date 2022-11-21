ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

This Is The Best Morning Beverage To Beat Bloating Once And For All

It goes without saying that no one likes to deal with morning bloat. Waking up with a bloated stomach doesn’t just make it difficult to fit into your jeans while you’re getting dressed for work; it’s also incredibly uncomfortable. Luckily, although the issue can sometimes be unavoidable, there are several things you can do to find a bit of relief, from cutting out gas-causing foods to trying some stretches that aid digestion. In fact, there’s one bloat-beating habit that’s simpler than ever: staying hydrated! And there’s one electrolyte-packed beverage health experts swear by to get the job done: coconut water.

