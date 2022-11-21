Read full article on original website
Man involved in officer-involved shooting sentenced
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Ohio man will not serve jail time on charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Kosciusko County. Deputies were serving a warrant for Dale Harner in Syracuse in 2019 when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. A deputy fired two shots at Harner, who was not hit, but did drop the weapon.
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Detectives Fix a Flat
(La Porte, IN) - Here's a feel-good story from your local Sheriff’s Department. One local woman is thankful today for a couple of La Porte County deputies. On Tuesday a woman on her way to work suffered a flat tire near the La Porte County Government Building. Unbeknownst to her, she pulled into Sheriff John Boyd’s parking spot while she sought help.
2 arrested after police chase near Richland
Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
WNDU
Police investigating after man injured in Eddy Street shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Tuesday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street around 9:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this...
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
WNDU
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a shooting at Ox Bow Park on Monday. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 4:37 p.m. in the 23000 block of County Road 45. First responders on scene found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
hometownnewsnow.com
Evicted Tenant Resists Police
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of striking a police officer who went to his home with a court ordered eviction notice. Caleb Brown, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with battery and intimidation, both level 5 felonies. According to court documents, a La...
22 WSBT
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
WWMT
Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
WANE-TV
Police: Woman hit by debris after shots fired; 2 suspects at large
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence has gathered near the intersection of Holton Avenue and Colerick Street Monday night. Numerous police vehicles had a section of Holton Avenue near the intersection blocked off as officers investigated the scene. According to police, debris struck a woman after...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
WNDU
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
