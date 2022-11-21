ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
ALBANY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Builders Association Donates $48,000 from Showcase of Homes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Builders Association has presented proceeds totaling $48,000 from the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes to Rebuilding Together Saratoga County and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. The Saratoga Builders Association contributed nearly $1.5 million dollars to local charities from this...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move

On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now

Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
1045theteam.com

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
wamc.org

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand help pack Thanksgiving meals in Latham

Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, November 22, 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand were at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Tuesday afternoon to help pack holiday meals. Hochul and Gillibrand met with...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s Shops announce online store

Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth

In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
CORINTH, NY

