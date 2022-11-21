Read full article on original website
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Free Christmas shopping held at local churches
Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it's time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Builders Association Donates $48,000 from Showcase of Homes
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Builders Association has presented proceeds totaling $48,000 from the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes to Rebuilding Together Saratoga County and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. The Saratoga Builders Association contributed nearly $1.5 million dollars to local charities from this...
Albany Capital Center hosts free pickleball clinic
"Around the Post Pickleball" hosted seven free clinics with over 150 participants on Sunday and Monday at the Albany Capital Center.
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now
Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
1045theteam.com
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
wamc.org
Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand help pack Thanksgiving meals in Latham
Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, November 22, 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand were at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Tuesday afternoon to help pack holiday meals. Hochul and Gillibrand met with...
Stewart’s Shops announce online store
Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
Hall of Fame jockey to race in 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot
Ramón Domínguez is trading in his saddle for a pair of running shoes! The retired Hall of Fame jockey is preparing to run in the 75th annual Troy Turkey Troy on Thursday.
New gaming shop opens in Amsterdam’s Riverfront Center
Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.
Where to get Indian food in the Capital Region
Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
adirondackalmanack.com
LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth
In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
Indoor shooting range offers women only classes
American Tactical Systems announced they are adding more G.I.R.L.S classes. The classes are for women only lead by program director, Cheryl Apple.
