Italian Designers Propose City on Giant Floating Turtle

In a paper published Monday by the Cambridge journal Antiquity, archaeologists revealed that they have unearthed a host of new artifacts in Southwest China. The discoveries come from the Sanxingdui site, which translates to “Three Star Mound” and was a Bronze Age culture located in western Guanghan County, close to the city of Chengdu. The site has been in a state of constant excavation since 1987 and was first discovered in 1927, when a farmer unearthed a cache of jade relics. In 1986, researchers found large treasure troves buried in the Three Star Mound site. In recent years, scholars have concluded...

2 DAYS AGO