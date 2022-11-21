Richard Wesley Murray, Jr., age 63, a resident of Washington, NC, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Joey Brickhouse. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ray Barber, Tex Melton, Victor Van Nortwick, James H. Rasberry, RC Cole, and Garrett Potter.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO