carolinacoastonline.com
Charles McDonald Sr., 74; incomplete
Charles McDonald Sr, 74, of Beaufort, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Patsky, 73; incomplete
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at PruittHealth in Sealevel. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Harry Fulcher, 70; incomplete
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26
David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Styron, 64; service later
William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie...
carolinacoastonline.com
Angelia Howard, 84; service later
Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing, surrounded by her family. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle....
wcti12.com
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Richard W. Murray, Jr.
Richard Wesley Murray, Jr., age 63, a resident of Washington, NC, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Joey Brickhouse. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ray Barber, Tex Melton, Victor Van Nortwick, James H. Rasberry, RC Cole, and Garrett Potter.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Thanksgiving Weekend
New Bern High School Bears face the Rolesville Rams in the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here. Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar is hosting Pie a Local Celeb fundraiser for Religious Community Services and Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at 901 Pollock Street. Participants include insurance and real estate agents, retail, marketing, food and beverage and New Bern’s mayor.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
Onslow County deputy shoots woman after traffic stop
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman Thursday in Onslow County. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN News that happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said it began as a traffic stop. He said that the woman was armed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
Armed woman shot and killed by deputies in Onslow County, sheriff’s office says
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed by deputies in eastern North Carolina on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. WCTI, Channel 9′s affiliate in the area, reported the shooting happened before noon on North Carolina Highway 172 near the community of Hubert.
carolinacoastonline.com
Registration still open for Morehead City Christmas Parade
— Registration is still open for those who want to participate in the Morehead City Christmas Parade along Arendell Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfe0toSKeeVALrXIhaLnLfgH3O8GMsI_6raFoO0N6C90NXROA/viewform. Enter your business or organization with a float, golf cart, boat or just walk. Float judging will take...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Health Department accredited with honors
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department (CCHD) successfully completed a review process to maintain state accreditation and has achieved honors designation through the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation (NCLHDA) Board. County health officials formally accepted the reaccreditation with honors achievement Nov. 18 during the accreditation board...
neusenews.com
Local fire departments respond to structure fire on Camellia Street
Kinston Fire Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Southwood Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire and Rescue, Sandy Bottom Fire Department and Deep Run Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 460 Camellia Street in Kinston. The homeowner stated that their stove caught fire. There were no human injuries, but the family dog was hurt in the fire.
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
wcti12.com
Several fire crews respond to house fire in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A structure fire broke out on Camellia Street in Kinston, near the Highway 11/Highway 55 interchange. 911 received a call at approximately 10:40 AM on November 22nd. Fire Department units arrived on scene and were able to bring the fire under control by 11:30 AM.
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
WITN
Swansboro police looking for liquor store property damage suspects
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of damaging property. Swansboro police say it happened at the ABC Store at 1055 W. Corbett Ave. on Monday. Police did not say what property was damaged. In...
