Kicker Jason Sanders blunt about where he stands. And Dolphins personnel notes

Jason Sanders’ extensive body of work for the Dolphins has earned him trust, and a longer leash, from this coaching staff and management as he endures perhaps the roughest patch of his career.

The Dolphins haven’t summoned any kickers for workouts. They’ve indicated they’re sticking with Sanders through his recent slump.

But Sanders - who has missed two extra points and a 29-yard field goal in the past two games - acknowledged on Monday that he must improve.

“Just not getting the job done really,” he said.

For the season, Sanders has missed three extra points (including two against Cleveland) and four field goals (the 29-yarder against Chicago and three others topping 50 yards).

After making 36 of 39 field goals in 2020 - which earned him a lucrative contract extension - Sanders connected on 23 of 31 last season (74.2 percent) and 13 of 17 this season (76.5).

He entered this season having made 134 of 137 extra points. He’s 27 for 30 this season.

He said he identified a “little technical issue, but that’s not the reason why things don’t go your way.”

Does he still feel confidence?

“Absolutely, because once you lose it, you’re deep in the hole,” he said.

He said he feels no need to visit with a sports psychologist because “it’s not really a mental thing. I’m hitting the ball well. I’ve just got to get the job done. End of story.”

Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said Monday that “Jason has been a very good kicker in this league. I have no doubt he’ll get back to that. Jason will get it right. I believe in Jason.”

Sanders is under contract through 2026; $2.5 million of his $3.4 million salary for 2023 is guaranteed. He has a $3.8 million cap hit for 2023, and if he’s cut, the cap hit would be $3.7 million if cut before June 1, or $2.9 million if cut after June 1. So the Dolphins could take Sanders and another kicker to training camp next summer and make a decision in late August.

THIS AND THAT

▪ The Dolphins - who play visiting Houston at 1 p.m. on Sunday - returned to practice on Monday after six days off.

Of the players on the 53-man roster, two were not spotted: left tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Jerome Baker. Armstead has sat out most practices this month because of a toe injury; Baker’s absence wasn’t indicative of anything serious, according to a source.

Tight end Hunter Long, who had been in concussion protocol, was in a red non contact jersey.

Xavien Howard was working on the side. Keion Crossen has a shoulder injury and his status for Sunday is in question. Byron Jones, who hasn’t played all season after March leg surgery, still isn’t ready to practice, but Mike McDaniel said he’s optimistic he will play at some point this season.

The Dolphins are not required to release an injury report until Wednesday.

▪ Outside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie watched tape with Bradley Chubb when he arrived via trade from Denver.

“He had a couple things on his mind with areas he wanted to improve on, and I had mine,” McKenzie said Monday.

McKenzie praised Chubb’s “willingness to get better, his work ethic and wanting to maximize his potential.” The Dolphins’ four-man pass rushes have been more effective since Chubb’s acquisition, according to ESPN metrics.

▪ With Emmanuel Ogbah out for the year, Brennan Scarlett joined the practice squad, and Scarlett and rookie seventh-rounder Cameron Goode are elevations possibilities. The Dolphins also have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Scarlett, who was cut with an injury settlement during preseason, is healthy now.

“He was on the west coast staying in football shape,” McKenzie said. “We talked less than a month ago. He sent me a video of him working out in an empty gym. Excited” to have him back.

▪ Rookie Channing Tindall has played only 10 defensive snaps; Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley have received nearly all of the playing time at inside linebacker.

What is Tindall’s best NFL skill?

“He can run and he can hit,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “He’s working very hard. There are a lot of things that go into play at inside linebacker or safety for us in our defense, and nickel back. Those are signal-caller positions.

“Not only are you responsible for your assignment, but you’re responsible for adjusting and handling other peoples’ positions as well. The physical aspects have been really good. The mental aspects he’s working very hard at. We have veteran guys in front of him where we’re forced to go out there and say learn as you go.”

▪ Crossman said the Dolphins are pleased with how wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. has done as the punt returner, a responsibility he took over in recent weeks.

He has five returns for 41 yards (an 8.2 average) after averaging 3.8 yards on 18 returns in four years at Dallas.

“He’s had very limited [punt return] reps in his career and here,” Crossman said. “Happy with where he’s at and hopefully we can continue to build on that.”

▪ Teddy Bridgewater and Xavien Howard will give out turkeys in a Thanksgiving philanthropic event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens.