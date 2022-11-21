Read full article on original website
Related
seattleschools.org
Family Information Nights
We invite and encourage families who will be assigned to Nathan Hale High School next year to attend an information evening in order to get a head start on transition to high school. We also welcome families who are assigned to another school but are interested in NHHS and are considering going through the Open Enrollment process.
seattleschools.org
2023-2024 Enrollment Information
January 3 New registrations for 2023-24 school year begins. February 1 – February 28 Open Enrollment School Choice applications will be accepted. March 1 – May 31 School Choice late applications will be accepted. April 18 Open Enrollment results will be available online. June 1 – August 31...
seattleschools.org
Hawthorne’s Math Night! Dec 8th
On December 8, Hawthorne Elementary will be hosting its annual Math Night at 5:30pm. Get your math brain engaged AND have some fun! Come to math night to and learn how to play a variety of fun, challenging, and exciting math-related games and puzzles that will appeal to all ages. There will be pizza and prizes! We hope to see you there!
Comments / 0