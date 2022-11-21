ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?

Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
COLUMBUS, OH
News 8 WROC

Exhausted Bills find way to remarkable, grinder of a win

When the Tyler Bass game winning field goal split the uprights, there wasn’t much celebrating on the Bills sideline. They just looked exhausted. It’s much different than what happened in Baltimore after that game ended with a walk-off kick. Stefon Diggs couldn’t stop talking trash to the Ravens fans. There was yelling and high fives. […]
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Honoring John Madden

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bills-Lions, pick

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Detroit to face the Lions in a Week 12 NFL matchup between two teams that have had completely different seasons. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Bills are coming off a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Lions defeated the New York Giants, 31-18, for their third straight win.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Cowboys, Niners title odds on move

The San Francisco 49ers have won three in a row to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks, and Super Bowl bettors have noticed. The 49ers were at +2500 to win it all in late September but have won five of their past seven games to improve to 6-4. San Francisco's odds have shortened to +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total) after being at +800 the week before. The 49ers have the fourth-lowest odds of winning it all.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start at QB vs. Bears in Week 12 | UNDISPUTED

After being benched this week, Zach Wilson said he apologized to his teammates for his postgame comments after their loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11. Wilson had under a hundred passing yards in that game and when asked if he let his defense down he told reporters quote, "no". Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State: The top 14 NFL Draft prospects in The Game

It is called The Game for a reason. Ohio State vs. Michigan is — at least in my opinion — the very best, most passionate rivalry in sports. So, while we’ve highlighted the best prospects in the top college football games all season long, this week we’re focusing strictly on Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 2 Buckeyes will play host to the No. 3 Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Who needs a win more in Week 12: Patriots or Vikings? | SPEAK

LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor discuss Week 12’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. Joy weighs in on the matchup and explains the Vikings need the win more to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. McCoy agrees with Joy and explains the Vikings need to show up and change the narrative in Week 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

