cnyhomepage.com
Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.
cnyhomepage.com
Proposed rules target Lake George’s septic tanks
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not pretty, but it’s true – when protecting a lake, the stuff in your septic tank matters quite a bit. The Lake George Park Commission is currently proposing measures to keep those contents better contained, and the lake all the healthier for the trouble.
cnyhomepage.com
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area. State police confirm this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Police say they found two individuals killed by gunfire. They are...
cnyhomepage.com
Santa Claus coming to Aviation Mall
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming to – pretty much – every town. Next Thursday, the Aviation Mall is on his list, for a family-friendly visit running throughout the season. Santa will visit the Aviation Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec....
cnyhomepage.com
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.
cnyhomepage.com
New York Lottery: ‘Scratch-off games are not for children’
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids. New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery...
cnyhomepage.com
NYSP: Tractor trailer driver dead following rollover crash in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP. Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria...
cnyhomepage.com
Great Escape Lodge sets slate of holiday fun
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday season is set to return to Six Flags in the North Country. The Great Escape park’s roller coasters and water park may be closed, but the Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Water Park has more in store this winter – all at a comfortable temperature.
cnyhomepage.com
Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 20s Tuesday night with a few clouds. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 30s and low 40s with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day and a chance to see a pop-up rain and snow shower. Partly cloudy...
cnyhomepage.com
Lake George man charged with strangulation, assault
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a “violent physical altercation” with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges. Police were called to an...
cnyhomepage.com
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
cnyhomepage.com
College athletes can soon receive compensation for name, image, and likeness
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Soon, New York college athletes will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness without the risk of having to give up their scholarships or their eligibility to participate on their collegiate team. “In particular, there was literally millions of dollars that would...
