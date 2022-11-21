Read full article on original website
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
Clarksville student performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a holiday staple for the last 96 years, and for one Clarksville high school student, it has become a dream realized. Each year, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band holds auditions for high school students to be a...
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
Weekend top picks: Model Train Exhibit, Santa at Beachaven, Elf at Roxy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After you eat Thanksgiving dinner, take your family out to see model trains, classic Christmas movies and Santa Claus this weekend. Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit: The Customs House decks out for the holidays on Friday with the Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit. Admission is $12-$9 for adults, $5 for children aged 3-17, and free for museum members. The holiday themed exhibit is open from 10 a.m.-noon at 200 S. Second St.
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
Nashville nurse and musician has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving
Palmer still goes back for labs every few months, as she's gotten rid of cancer, and gained a new perspective.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
Bits And Pieces: Hank Williams, Jr.
Hank Williams, Jr. and producer and Black Keys member Dan Auerbach will be featured on PBS' Front And Center, set to air on Saturday (November 26th). The two were recorded at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82 in an intimate set. Check local listings for times.
7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps. Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that...
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
Father Ryan High School to Honor Sean and Tracey Henry at 2023 Legacy Gala
Sean and Tracey Henry will be honored for their work and service to Father Ryan High School and the entire Nashville community at the school’s 44th Annual Legacy Gala in January, according to President Paul Davis ‘81. The Legacy Gala is an annual event that honors individuals from...
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Andres M. Munoz
Andres M. Munoz, age 48, of Oak Grove, KY, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Andres was born January 21, 1974, in San Fernando, CA to William Carpenter (deceased) and Cecilia Carpenter. Andres is survived by his husband, Edward Munoz; sister, Bernadette Johnson; niece...
Nashville Rescue Mission serves 1,300 Thanksgiving meals to homeless
The Nashville Rescue Mission served warm Thanksgiving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to Nashville's homeless community on Thursday.
Longest mat slide in world coming to Nashville Shores
Nashville Shores has announced a new multi-million dollar mat slide will be joining the park in 2023.
Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo now open for vendors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – The big annual Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo is coming up in January, presenting the top regional outdoor vendors under one roof for a three-day event. Also known as the Tuckessee Hunting & Fishing Show, the event highlights Tennessee and Kentucky hunting, boating and...
