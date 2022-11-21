ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville student performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a holiday staple for the last 96 years, and for one Clarksville high school student, it has become a dream realized. Each year, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band holds auditions for high school students to be a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Model Train Exhibit, Santa at Beachaven, Elf at Roxy

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After you eat Thanksgiving dinner, take your family out to see model trains, classic Christmas movies and Santa Claus this weekend. Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit: The Customs House decks out for the holidays on Friday with the Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit. Admission is $12-$9 for adults, $5 for children aged 3-17, and free for museum members. The holiday themed exhibit is open from 10 a.m.-noon at 200 S. Second St.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Hank Williams, Jr.

Hank Williams, Jr. and producer and Black Keys member Dan Auerbach will be featured on PBS' Front And Center, set to air on Saturday (November 26th). The two were recorded at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82 in an intimate set. Check local listings for times.
NASHVILLE, TN
CLARKSVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Andres M. Munoz

Andres M. Munoz, age 48, of Oak Grove, KY, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Andres was born January 21, 1974, in San Fernando, CA to William Carpenter (deceased) and Cecilia Carpenter. Andres is survived by his husband, Edward Munoz; sister, Bernadette Johnson; niece...
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo now open for vendors

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – The big annual Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo is coming up in January, presenting the top regional outdoor vendors under one roof for a three-day event. Also known as the Tuckessee Hunting & Fishing Show, the event highlights Tennessee and Kentucky hunting, boating and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

