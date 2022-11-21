MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old hit .246 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last year in the New York Yankees organization for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an .813 OPS. He became a free agent after the season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO