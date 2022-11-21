Read full article on original website
No. 18 Alabama, No. 20 UConn duel in Knight Invitational semis
No. 20 Connecticut set a school record by making 17 3-pointers Thursday night in an 83-59 rout of Oregon at
Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking over for Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback. He has four new pairs of sneakers to show for it.
OF Blake Perkins agrees to contract with Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old hit .246 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last year in the New York Yankees organization for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an .813 OPS. He became a free agent after the season.
