ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emanuel County, GA

Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after accusations of child molestation

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHiUM_0jIxWkVd00

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is wanted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office for child molestation according to authorities.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Chevy Clay Sluder, 19, is 6’1″, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man accused of stealing money from a Wendy’s drive-thru arrested

Authorities say that they are seeking Sluder’s apprehension.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Emanuel County Sheriff’s office at (478) 237-7526.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

Attempted murder suspect shot during Burke County standoff booked in detention center after hospital release

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The attempted murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland, who was shot during a stand-off in Burke County, has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, physically assaulted a woman who he shares two children with and held her […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two suspects taken into custody after Washington County shooting investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were taken into custody after an overnight shooting in Tennille. According to authorities, deputies responded to a shots fired call that happened around midnight on 4th Street in Tennille. Deputies say they contacted two victims and discovered a tractor that was […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Pair arrested after gunfire damages tractor in Tennille

TENNILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two women were arrested after a tractor was damaged by gunfire overnight in Tennille, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. The damage was discovered after deputies responded to a report of gunshots on Fourth Street. Deputies contacted two victims and discovered a tractor damaged...
TENNILLE, GA
WJBF.com

Third murder suspect wanted in shooting death of Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a murder suspect. 19-year-old Ricard Daggett is wanted in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., that occurred on Tullocks Hill Drive, November 20th. Daggett was last seen...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO asking for the public's help in finding two burglary suspects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects. Officials say the two individuals pictured above are wanted in reference to a burglary that happened at the Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon on Nov. 22. The salon is located on the 2200 block of Hephzibah McBean Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgac.com

Local Woman Arrested in Man’s Murder Sunday

Richmond County authorities say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man Sunday in Augusta. Ahem Jabari Hill Sr. was shot at his home in the 3500 block of Tullicks Hill Road. He died at noon at Augusta University Medical Center. This morning, investigators say...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday. Richmond County investigators have arrested Angel Burley, 40, and charged her with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Ahmed, Jabari Hill, Sr. At 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two people wanted by RCSO for car wash robbery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery By Force. According to authorities, Erin Vsetis Smith (5’1″, 120 pounds, 23 years old) and Joquel Treshon Downs (5’9″, 140 pounds, 28 years old) are wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 17th at […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Man Murdered in Richmond County

A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy