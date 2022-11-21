Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after accusations of child molestation

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is wanted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office for child molestation according to authorities.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Chevy Clay Sluder, 19, is 6’1″, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that they are seeking Sluder’s apprehension.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Emanuel County Sheriff’s office at (478) 237-7526.

