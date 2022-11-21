Read full article on original website
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So replacing a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense should be no biggie for the New York Jets' new starting quarterback.
Exhausted Bills find way to remarkable, grinder of a win
When the Tyler Bass game winning field goal split the uprights, there wasn’t much celebrating on the Bills sideline. They just looked exhausted. It’s much different than what happened in Baltimore after that game ended with a walk-off kick. Stefon Diggs couldn’t stop talking trash to the Ravens fans. There was yelling and high fives. […]
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34...
